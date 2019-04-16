Police: New York man threatened to shoot woman

WESTPORT — A Brooklyn, N.Y., man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman in Westport.

On March 21, the victim received a threatening voicemail message from John Adams, 63, in which Adams allegedly threatened to shoot her. The investigating officer submitted an arrest warrant for Adams and on April 9, Adams turned himself in on the outstanding warrant, police said.

Adams was charged with threatening and disorderly conduct. He was unable to post $5,000 bond and was transported to state Superior Court for arraignment later that morning.

