Police: New Haven woman stole liquor by stuffing it in pants

Dana McCaster Dana McCaster Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: New Haven woman stole liquor by stuffing it in pants 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 40-year-old New Haven woman was arrested for allegedly stealing multiple bottles of liquor from a store on Post Road East.

On July 17 at 5:04 p.m., police were dispatched to Kindred Spirits on Post Road East for a shoplifting complaint. While reviewing surveillance video, police said a customer concealed two bottles of liquor in her pants and did not pay for them upon leaving the store.

On Sept. 9, the suspect, identified as Dana McCaster, allegedly returned to the store. An employee recognized this person from the previous incident and subsequently contacted police. An arrest warrant was then drafted and granted for McCaster in connection with the original July incident.

On Dec. 16, Westport police were contacted by Troop G of the State Police, who reported McCaster was in their custody for the active warrant. She was brought back to Westport police headquarters, where she was charged with sixth-degree larceny. Bond was set at $500.

Computer checks also showed McCaster had two active warrants for her arrest for failing to appear in unreleated pending cases. She was additionally charged with first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear with bonds of $7,500 and $1,000, respectively.

She was unable to post these bonds and was brought to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Dec. 17.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com