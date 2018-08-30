Police: New Haven resident failed to appear

New Haven resident Sasha Comacho was arrested on charges of second degree failure to appear in Westport on Aug. 23.

WESTPORT — A New Haven resident who stole from the Westport Home Goods in April while an employee at the store failed to appear in court, police said.

On Aug. 23 around 6 p.m., Sasha Camacho, 20, turned herself in at Westport police headquarters on an active arrest warrant. She failed to appear in court for previous motor vehicle violations, police said.

Camacho was charged with second-degree failure to appear and released after posting $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1