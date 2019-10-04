Police: New Haven men arrested following car pursuit

WESTPORT — Two men from New Haven were arrested following a car pursuit that extended into Norwalk, police said.

On Oct. 3 an officer was conducting a routine security patrol of local businesses open 24 hours. At a local service station, police said he observed a vehicle within the parking lot that was parked and running but unoccupied. A computer check of the vehicle’s registration by the officer showed it was listed as recently stolen from East Haven, police said.

While attempting to observe the vehicle to await for the arrival of additional officers to assist, police said two males were seen entering it and exiting the parking lot. After following the vehicle for a short period the office attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop on Post Road West.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Peyton Thompson, age 18, disregarded the signal and accelerated away at a high rate of speed. The Westport officer did not continue to engage the vehicle in pursuit once it crossed into the limits of Norwalk, but did attempt to continue to follow the vehicle.

A short time after the initial attempt to stop the vehicle, police said two Norwalk officers began to follow and attempted to stop the vehicle. The operator ultimately did stop for Norwalk officers and was taken into custody alongside the passenger, identified by police as Wayne Dohna, age 25.

The two were transported back to Westport Police headquarters for processing. Thompson was subsequently charged with second degree larceny, disobeying the signal of an officer/engaging in pursuit, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without a license. He was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Oct. 3 for arraignment.

Dohna was charged with second degree larceny. He was unable to post $10,000 bond and was also transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Oct. 3 for arraignment.

