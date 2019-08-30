Police: New Britain man crashes car, flees scene

WESTPORT — A 29-year-old New Britain man was charged with evading responsibility after crashing his car while allegedly attempting to flee a bank robbery, police said.

On May 17 at 3:54 p.m., multiple officers responded to the area of Saugatuck Avenue near Interstate 95 on a report of a one car motor vehicle accident. Based on information communicated by the Fairfield Police Department, police said the vehicle was wanted in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in their town.

Arriving units located the vehicle, discovering it had struck a tree while attempting to exit Interstate 95. The vehicle had sustained disabling front end damage due to the impact. The driver, identified by police as Nirav Patel, had also fled the scene on foot. Police said Patel was ultimately apprehended in the area of the Exit 17 southbound off-ramp of Interstate 95.

Patel was taken into custody by Fairfield officers for processing on charges related to their robbery incident. An arrest warrant was prepared and granted for Patel in connection to the motor vehicle accident investigation.

On Aug. 26, Westport police were advised by Bridgeport Correctional Facility that Patel was scheduled to be released after posting bond. Officers responded to the location and took Patel into custody. He was then transported to Westport police headquarters ad charged with evading responsibility and failure to drive in proper lane.

Patel post $5,000 court set bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Sept. 4.

