Police: NY pedestrian fatally hit by volunteer firefighter

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a volunteer firefighter driving to a call on Long Island has struck two pedestrians, killing one.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Long Beach. Nassau County police say a 57-year-old woman and her 60-year-old husband had left a restaurant and were crossing the street when they were hit by a Buick Century.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition with injuries including a broken spine, a lacerated kidney and multiple fractures. Their names were not released.

Police tell Newsday that the Buick's 22-year-old driver was a volunteer firefighter who was responding to a call about a house fire. The fired turned out to be from a backyard fire pit.

Police are investigating.

___

