Police: N.Y. man violated protective order at Westport Inn

New York City resident Vincent Mingalone was arrested in Westport on Feb. 23.

WESTPORT — A New York City man was arrested after violating a protective order at the Westport Inn, police said.

On Feb. 22 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Westport Inn on report of a disturbance in which a woman was loud and disturbing other guests, police said.

While investigating the complaint, officers learned a woman was in the company of Vincent Mingalone at the hotel earlier in the evening and that an active protective order prohibited Mingalone from contacting the woman in any manner, police said.

Officers contacted Mingalone, who later went to police headquarters and was charged with criminal violation of a protective order. Mingalone was released after posting a $500 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Feb. 25.

While investigating the incident, officers learned Mingalone had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Stamford.

As a result, Mingalone was additionally charged with violation of probation/conditional discharge and released after posting $1,500 bond. For this charge, Mingalone is scheduled to appear in Norwalk court on March 4.

