Police: Milford man stole from CVS

WESTPORT — A Milford man was arrested after allegedly stealing from a Westport CVS.

On June 27 around 10:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to CVS on report of a larceny in which the suspect placed $440 worth of items in a shopping basket and then fled the store. Employees provided police with a description of the suspect and registration number of the suspect vehicle, police said.

Investigators identified the suspect as Kenneth McManus, 31, who is the boyfriend of the car’s registered owner, police said. Police submitted a warrant for McManus’ arrest and on July 17, McManus was arrested at state Superior Court in Norwalk and charged with sixth-degree larceny. He was held in lieu of $25,000 bond and was scheduled for arraignment later that day.

