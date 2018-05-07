Police: Man whose body washed ashore in Westport drowned after fall





WESTPORT — The man whose body washed ashore at Saugatuck Shores on Friday died from drowning, Westport Police Lt. Jillian Cabana told Westport News on Monday.

“He suffered injuries consistent with a fall followed by a drowning,” Cabana said, adding the police have identified the man but are waiting to release his name until next of kin are notified. “There’s some elderly family involved.” The medical examiner’s report will be available Tuesday.

Foul play is not suspected, Cabana said Friday, noting the body was taken into custody by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who will release more information about the body once police identify his name to the public.

The man was found around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, when a resident contacted police to report a body had washed up on the shore of Harbor Road, Cabana said. “Police responded to the area and located a deceased male at the water line,” Friday’s police report on the incident read.

“A kid, maybe in his 20s, was jogging and found the man. ... He told me that it appeared to be an elderly man and he was face down in the mud,” a neighbor, who declined to give his name, told Hearst Connecticut Media on Friday.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the call and closed a portion of Harbor Road for the following three hours. The shore off Harbor Road where the body was found is a few hundred feet from the Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club and across the harbor from Longshore Park.

