Police: Man used fake $100 bill, forged credit cards

Alex Burnett-Deroche Alex Burnett-Deroche Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Man used fake $100 bill, forged credit cards 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Police arrested a New Jersey man following claims he attempted to use a fake $100 bill at a local store.

On Oct. 9 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to the West Elm store on Main Street on report of a customer attempting to make an $8 purchase with what was suspected to be a counterfeit $100 bill.

According to staff, when the customer was told the bill did not look real, he attempted to pay for the item with a $10 bill but did not ask for the $100 bill back. This prompted staff to call police.

Officers later located the customer in question, identified as 30-year-old Alex Burnett-Deroche, and detained him while the matter was investigated, police said.

According to police, officers identified the money as a forgery due to it missing several key identifiers. Also allegedly found in Burnett-Deroche’s possession were two forged credit cards. It was learned that the account number sprogrammed on each of the cards’ magnetic strips were associated with two credit accounts previously reported stolen in March 2018, police said.

Burnett-Deroche was subsequently taken into custody and brought to Westport police headquarters, where he was charged with first-degree forgery, two counts of third-degree identity theft, and criminal attempt to commit sixth-degree larceny.

He was unable to post $5,000 bond and was arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Oct. 10.

lteixeira@ctpost.com