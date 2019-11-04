Police: Man steals from Staples’ boys locker room

Artay Drinks. Artay Drinks. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Man steals from Staples’ boys locker room 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 46-year-old Ansonia man was arrested after allegedly stealing from Staples High School’s boys locker room.

On Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. officers responded to Staples high School on the report of multiple thefts from the boys locker room. Several victims reported various personal items such as backpacks, electronics and cash were stolen. An investigation into the matter including review of surveillance video led to Artay Drinks being identified as a suspect, police said.

According to police, Drinks had gone to the school saying he wanted to speak with the athletic director about a coaching job. During that conversation, Drinks allegedly identified himself and provided a cellphone number. He was later captured on camera leaving the locker room carrying some of the reportedly stolen items, police said. Arrest warrants were ultimately sought and granted for Drinks.

On Nov. 4, Westport police were contacted by the Waterbury Police Department reporting Drinks was currently in custody in connection with the active warrants. Officers were dispatched to Waterbury and brought Drinks back to Westport for processing.

Drinks was charged with third-degree larceny, two counts of fourth-degree larceny, and sixth-degree larceny. Drinks was unable to post $6,500 and was taken to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Nov. 4 for arraignment.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com