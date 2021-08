OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 46-year-old man is in custody in Kansas in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman in Omaha, Nebraska, after her body was found in a park in neighboring Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Omaha police said Friday that Ralph H. Bullard already was in the Leavenworth County, Kansas, jail when they obtained an arrest warrant for him on possible charges of second-degree murder, auto theft, possession of a stolen gun and using a weapon to commit a felony.