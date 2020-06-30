Police: Man shot at police brutality protest in Utah

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Police were searching Tuesday for a man they say shot a driver of an SUV who tried to drive through protesters who were blocking traffic in Provo during a rally decrying police brutality Monday night.

The man who was shot drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said.

A video of the incident captured by KSL-TV shows a man fire a shot at the driver from the passenger side of the car as the driver began slowly accelerating through protesters who were pushing the car. The shooter's face is covered except his eyes because he was wearing a mask and beanie.

The man fired a second shot at the back of the car as it sped away, Provo police said in a description of the incident.

He later broke the window of another car by hitting it with his gun, police said.

Police were reviewing photos and videos of the incident provided by witnesses.

Police don't know what group the shooter was affiliated with or what his motive was, Provo Police Lt. Brian Taylor told The Salt Lake Tribune.

It's unclear if the driver of the SUV who shot is facing any possible charge for driving through the protesters.

Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King didn't immediately return a phone message Tuesday.

The night started as yet another in a string of mostly peaceful protests in Utah decrying the death of George Floyd. But it became tense when pro-police protesters arrived, according to people who were there.

People rallying against police brutality started to block traffic at intersections, which led to the incident where the man was shot.