Police: Man refused at hospital pointed gun at nurse, guard

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who was denied entry into a hospital to visit his wife was accused of pointing a shotgun at a security guard and a nurse.

Visitor restrictions due to the coronavirus are in place at the Santa Rosa Medical Center in Milton where police said Eric Reitz, 57, was arrested Friday, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

An arrest report said Reitz returned from his vehicle with a shotgun after being turned away from the hospital. The nurse, who was standing next to the security guard, told police it looked like Reitz “racked” the gun as if he were loading it while pointing it at them.

When police sirens could be heard in the distance, Reitz reportedly put the firearm back in his truck. The responding officer found a shotgun and a rifle in Reitz's vehicle, but the report said the shotgun was not loaded.

Reitz was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.