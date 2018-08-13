Man dies in fall from upstate hotel roof, police said

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in upstate New York say a 43-year-old man was killed when he fell off the roof of an Ithaca hotel.

WSTM-TV reports police responded to a call about a man falling from the Hillside Inn Sunday. Police were told the man wasn't conscious or breathing.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Police don't suspect foul play. An investigation continues.

