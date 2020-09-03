Police: Man found fatally shot inside burning vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man was found fatally shot inside a burning vehicle near U.S. 71 in Kansas City, police said.

Police were called to the area around 12:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting and found the vehicle on the 75th Street on-ramp in flames. Officers then found a man inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. The officers pulled him from the burning vehicle and rendered medical aid in an effort to save his life.

The man was taken by medics to a hospital, where he died. Police had not yet released the victim’s name by midmorning Thursday, and no arrests had been reported in the case.

The death marked the 133rd homicide in Kansas City this year, compared with 104 homicides by the same time last year, according to police records.