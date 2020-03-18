Police: Man flees during probation check, crashes car

CROMWELL, Ct. (AP) — A Connecticut man is in custody after a probation check led to an officer firing his weapon at a fleeing suspect, who then crashed his car, police said.

Officers were working with Connecticut probation services when a suspect retreated into his home, Cromwell Police Capt. Kevin Vandersloot said Tuesday at a news conference.

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence, but the suspect, identified as Samuel Moore, drove off in a car, WTNH-TV reported.

An officer fired one shot at the vehicle, but there were no injuries, police said.

Prosecutors are investigating the officer's use of force. The officer, who has not been identified, has been placed on routine administrative leave.

The officers were wearing body cameras, and the department will review footage from the probation check, Vandersloot said.

Moore crashed into another vehicle shortly after leaving the scene and fled on foot but was apprehended. There were no reported injuries from the crash.

It wasn't clear Wednesday whether Moore has an attorney who can speak for him.