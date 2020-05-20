Police: Man fatally shot wife in western Virginia

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say that a man has been arrested on charges that he fatally shot his wife.

The Roanoke Times reports that Gerard P. Tompkins, 58, of Christiansburg, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies went to a home in response to a 911 call. The office said that deputies found Michelle L. Tompkins, 51, suffering from multiple gun shot wounds,. She later died at a hospital.

Tompkins is being held in jail without bond. It's unclear if he has hired an attorney.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is continuing.