Police: Man charged with failure to pay or plead
Published 4:01 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man was charged with failure to pay or plead, police said.
An officer was assisting a driver with his disabled car on the Sherwood Island Connector around 8 a.m. on May 26 when the officer learned the driver, Bridgeport resident Luis Montes, had an outstanding warrant for failure to respond to an infraction, police said.
Police took Montes, 28, into custody and he was released after posting $100 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on June 6.
