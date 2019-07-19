Police: Man charged after stealing ex-wife’s car

Donald Perri Donald Perri Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Man charged after stealing ex-wife’s car 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 56-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with disorderly conduct after stealing his ex-wife’s vehicle following a dispute, police said.

On April 26 at 5:21 p.m., officers responded to a Westport residence on complaint of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim reported her ex-husband, Donald Perri, had been yelling at her and her juvenile child, police said. His behavior reportedly caused both to leave the home out of fear.

According to police, Perri became upset because the victim would not allow him use of her vehicle. After causing a disturbance at the residence, police said Perri took her vehicle and left the scene without the victim’s permission and despite having no right to do so.

Officers contacted Perri by phone, and he allegedly told them he would return the vehicle the following day, but refused to return to the scene as instructed.

Computer checks also showed Perri did not currently have a valid license, police said. The vehicle was recovered the next day when Perri reported to the victim he had left it at a municipal parking lot in Westport, police said.

On July 17 at 6:44 p.m., Westport police were contacted by Bridgeport police, who said Perri was in their custody and being held on the department’s outstanding warrant. He was then transported back to Westport police headquarters and charged with disorderly conduct, using a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Perri was unable to post $2,500 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Norwlak on July 18 for arraignment.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com