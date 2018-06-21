Police: Man burglarized Westport home under construction

Bridgeport resident Richard Jaiman was charged with first degree burglary and fourth degree larceny in Westport on June 18.

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man stole from a Westport home under construction, police said.

On May 16, police responded to report of a residential burglary in which various tools and copper flashing were stolen from a Westport home during the overnight hours, police said. Home surveillance video showed the suspect, later identified as Richard Jaiman, 51, making several trips into the construction site and the occupied portion of the home. Jaiman then allegedly sold copper scrap metal to the home the morning following the burglary.

Police submitted a warrant for Jaiman’s arrest. On June 18, Westport detectives saw Jaiman driving in Bridgeport and, with the assistance of Bridgeport police, stopped Jaiman and transported him to Westport headquarters, where he was charged with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree larceny.

Unable to post $100,000 bond, Jaiman was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk for arraignment the following morning.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1