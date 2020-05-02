Police: Inert hand grenade found in Westport condo

Police and fire units responded to the Regents Park Condominium complex at 1400 Post Road East in Westport, Conn., on Friday, May 1, 2020, for a report of a possible explosive item found in a unit, according to Police Lt. Anthony Prezioso.

WESTPORT — Police said there is no threat to the public after a call about a possible explosive item on Friday brought first responders to a town condo complex.

Police and fire units responded to the Regents Park Condominium complex at 1400 Post Road East around 6 p.m. for a report of a possible explosive item found in a unit, according to Police Lt. Anthony Prezioso.

Individuals working in a unit in the condo complex told investigators they found what was “believed to be an inert hand grenade,” Prezioso said. Members of the Stamford Police Department’s bomb squad responded as a precaution to do a sweep of the unit for explosives.

“The grenade was ultimately confirmed to be inert and was removed by Stamford police personnel,” Prezioso said. “Their overall sweep of the premises did not uncover any other explosive material within it.”

The lieutenant said there is no threat to public safety from the incident and no threat to the condo complex.

The incident remains under investigation.