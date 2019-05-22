Police ID remains found near St. Louis County park

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man found dead near a south St. Louis County park last week has been identified as a man reported missing in Illinois earlier this month.

St. Louis County police say 49-year-old James Andrae of Creve Coeur, Illinois, was last seen alive on May 8. Police say he suffered from mental health conditions.

Andrae's unoccupied Jeep Wrangler was found May 9 in St. Louis County's Bee Tree Park. Human remains were found near the Mississippi River just south of the park on Friday.

Police said Wednesday that the remains were positively identified as those of Andrae. A cause of death has not been determined.