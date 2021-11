FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis have identified a man killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Michael Dukes, 45, of Florissant, died in the early Saturday crash at an intersection in Ferguson, St. Louis County police said.

Dukes had been involved in a crash at the intersection around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and was walking across the roadway when he was hit by a southbound vehicle that fled the scene, according to investigators.

The crash pushed Dukes into the path of another vehicle, police said, and he was hit again. Police said the driver of the second vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Dukes was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.