Police ID man who was fatally shot in a Phoenix parking lot
PHOENIX (AP) — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in a Phoenix parking lot, but still are looking for a suspect.
They said 21-year-old Aaron Linzy was found on the ground with gunshot wounds around 11:45 a.m. Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Monday that they still have only limited information about the incident and were seeking any witnesses to the fatal shooting.
