Police ID 2 people whose bodies were found in apartment

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have release the names of two people whose bodies were found in a Burlington apartment.

A Burlington Police Department news release identified them as 59-year-old Kevin Shavers, who lived in the apartment, and 33-year-old Marlo Pilkington, who lived in Fort Madison. The release did not describe the nature of their relationship.

Police also didn't disclose the causes of the deaths, saying toxicology test results have not yet been received. The news release did say the department doesn't think there is any ongoing risk to the community.

Neighbors called police July 17 to report that they'd not seen the man for several days.