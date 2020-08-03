Police ID 2 killed in separate Kansas City shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified two people killed in separate weekend shootings in Kansas City.

A man found fatally wounded late Saturday near Wyandotte Avenue and 39th Street was identified as 24-year-old Deon Paige, according to a police news release Monday. Witnesses reported hearing several shots but couldn’t provide a description of the shooter.

Police also identified a woman found dead early Sunday morning at a home near Gregory Boulevard and Bales Avenue in southeastern Kansas City as 25-year-old Briana Johnson.

Police did not released any additional details about the shootings, and no arrests were reported in either homicide.