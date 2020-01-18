https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Police-Homeowner-fatally-shoots-person-trying-to-14986152.php
Police: Homeowner fatally shoots person trying to break in
A person is dead after reportedly being shot by a homeowner as the person allegedly tried to break into an Albuquerque home, police said Saturday.
The Police Department didn't immediately release the identity or other information about the person fatally shot late Friday night in northwest Albuquerque.
Police also didn't release additional information about the circumstances of the incident.
View Comments