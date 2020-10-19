Police: Girl escaped by kicking man trying to abduct her

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl escaped from a man trying to abduct her by kicking him and running to a nearby business to call for help, police said Monday.

Andrew Merriam, 51, of Hudson, faces charges of enticing a child, attempting to commit a crime and assault and battery, Worcester police said in a statement.

Merriam approached the girl just before 8 p.m. Sunday and asked her if she wanted to see his dog, police said.

He grabbed the girl and prevented her from escaping until she kicked him, police said.

The girl ran into the business and called for help. Based on a description she gave police, Merriam was arrested nearby by a K9 officer responding to the scene.

Police say there was another man with Merriam at the time of the abduction attempt, but he has not been apprehended.

The girl was not hurt.

It could not be determined if the suspect had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.