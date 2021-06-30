Police: Father killed 2 children, set fire to home

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A father killed his two young children and then set fire to their northwestern Pennsylvania house, where he was also found dead, authorities said.

State police said the bodies of Richard Zimmer, 48, and the 10-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were found after the blaze was reported shortly 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Greene Township home in Erie County. Police said concerned relatives went to the home after Zimmer failed to show up for a custody hearing and arrived to find heavy smoke.