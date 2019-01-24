https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Police-Fairfield-woman-violated-probation-13558362.php
Police: Fairfield woman violated probation
WESTPORT — A Fairfield woman violated her probation, police said.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, Danielle Nienstedt, 39, turned herself in at police headquarters on an outstanding warrant.
Nienstedt was charged with violation of probation and released after posting a $50,000 court-set bond. She is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Jan. 29.
