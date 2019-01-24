Police: Fairfield woman violated probation

Fairfield resident Danielle Nienstedt was arrested in Westport on Jan. 21 on the charge of violation of probation. Fairfield resident Danielle Nienstedt was arrested in Westport on Jan. 21 on the charge of violation of probation. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Fairfield woman violated probation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A Fairfield woman violated her probation, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, Danielle Nienstedt, 39, turned herself in at police headquarters on an outstanding warrant.

Nienstedt was charged with violation of probation and released after posting a $50,000 court-set bond. She is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Jan. 29.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1