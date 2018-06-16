  • Fairfield resident Kurt Streams was charged with 2nd degree failure to appear in Westport on June 5. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo / Westport News contributed
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
Fairfield resident Kurt Streams was charged with 2nd degree failure to appear in Westport on June 5.
Fairfield resident Kurt Streams was charged with 2nd degree failure to appear in Westport on June 5.
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo

WESTPORT — A Fairfield man was charged with second-degree failure to appear, police said.

Around 3:40 p.m. on June 5, Kurt Streams, 56, turned himself in at Westport police headquarters on an outstanding warrant, police said. Streams was released after posting $1 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 14.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1