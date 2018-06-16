https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Police-Fairfield-man-failed-to-appear-12995034.php
Police: Fairfield man failed to appear
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, June 16, 2018
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
WESTPORT — A Fairfield man was charged with second-degree failure to appear, police said.
Around 3:40 p.m. on June 5, Kurt Streams, 56, turned himself in at Westport police headquarters on an outstanding warrant, police said. Streams was released after posting $1 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 14.
