Police: Ex-restaurant worker punched manager in front of customers

WESTPORT — A New York City man is facing charges after allegedly confronting his former manager at a Westport restaurant, striking him in the face.

On Aug. 15 at 8:50 p.m., officers responded to Wafu Korean BBQ on a complaint that one of the management staff had been struck by a former employee of the business.

Upon arrival, officers were told the suspect left the scene, but he was then located in the immediate area. A subsequent investigation revealed the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Hector Eduardo Alejandro Cuevas Silva, had worked at the restaurant eight months prior but had been terminated.

Cuevas Silva apparently believed one of the managers of the restaurant had been following him, and went to the business that evening to confront him with those allegations, police said. Cuevas-Silva then allegedly swung at the victim with a closed fist, striking him in the face. Several restaurant patrons also witnessed the altercation, police said.

Cuevas-Silva was taken into custody and charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

His bond was set at $1,000, which he was unable to post. He was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 16 for arraignment.

