Police: Employee stole from Home Goods

WESTPORT — An employee of Home Goods stole from the store, police said.

On May 7, officers were dispatched to Home Goods on a report from store loss prevention that Sasha Bennett, 28, made three fraudulent returns on two separate dates in April, according to police. Police submitted an arrest warrant for Bennett, a Bridgeport resident, and on June 1, Greenwich police contacted Westport police saying they had Bennett in custody.

Westport officers brought Bennett to town headquarters, where she was charged with sixth-degree larceny and released after posting $2,500 bond. Bennett is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 8.

