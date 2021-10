PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who investigators say was driving his Tesla at least 116 mph before crashing into a house was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

Vaughn Mongan, 43, didn't have his car in autopilot mode when he ran a stop sign last month, hit an embankment, went airborne and crashed into a house, killing one of its occupants, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.