https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Police-Driver-impaired-by-alcohol-struck-killed-13486087.php
Police: Driver impaired by alcohol struck, killed pedestrian
NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a driver whose ability to drive was hindered by alcohol struck and killed a pedestrian on Long Island.
Eddy St. Louis was held on an impaired driving charge following the incident around 8:30 p.m. Friday in North Babylon.
The 41-year-old was jailed overnight and is scheduled for an arraignment on Saturday.
Court records did not list a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Suffolk County police say St. Louis' 2015 Mercedes hit 46-year-old Anthony Cappa as he walked along Deer Park Avenue.
Cappa was pronounced dead at a hospital.
View Comments