Police: Deputies shoot man who fired on driver during chase

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — Deputies in Louisiana shot a man accused of leading officers on a slow-speed chase, shooting at another driver and then pointing a shotgun toward deputies, state police said.

Shelby Joe Henson, 38, was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot Sunday afternoon by Iberville Parish deputies, Louisiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. Dustin Dwight said in a news release.

Someone had called 911 and told dispatchers that Henson was armed with a shotgun, under the influence of drugs and threatened to shoot himself and others, the release stated.

Responding deputies said they found Henson behind the wheel of a vehicle in Plaquemine, and a slow-speed chase ensued. Henson drove head-on into another vehicle and shot at its driver, Dwight stated. Henson then got out of his vehicle and turned the shotgun toward deputies.

Deputies fired at Henson, wounding him. No other injuries were reported, the release said.

State police were asked to investigate, which is standard in such shootings. Criminal charges were pending.

Plaquemine is located about 14 miles (23 kilometers) south of Baton Rouge.