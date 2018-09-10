Police: Department's horse, 18, dies from medical emergency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Rochester Police Department says its 18-year-old police horse is dead following a "catastrophic medical emergency."

The department announced the death Monday, saying the horse named Raffi suffered the medical emergency on Sept. 1 before dying a short time later.

WHAM-TV in Rochester reports Raffi had been in the department's Mounted Patrol Unit since 2011.

Police officials say they're are sad to lose him, but say Raffi is now resting in peace.