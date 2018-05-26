Police: California man forged checks, used them to pay off college tuition

WESTPORT — While visiting from California, a 28-year-old house guest stole $4,000 in fraudulent checks from his host to put toward his college tuition, police said.

Police said Christopher Puth, of Santa Clarita, California, came for a stay at a Westport residence in early April, but in leaving he took some things that were not his.

The homeowner told police that Puth stole twelve checks, forged his signature and withdrew more than $4,000. Police said that three of the checks were made out to Puth’s college, but were later altered to show Puth as the payee.

Puth turned himself in on May 24 and was charged with third-degree larceny and first-degree forgery. He was released on a $20,000 court-set bond, and he was given a court date on May 30.