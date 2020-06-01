Police: California man arrested in Flagstaff homicide case

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) —

A California man has been arrested in a northern Arizona homicide case, authorities said Monday.

Flagstaff police said 28-year-old Andreas McCabe of Susanville has been booked into the Coconino County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and abandonment/concealment of a dead body.

Police said the name of the victim was being withheld until his relatives can be notified.

It was unclear Monday if McCabe has a lawyer yet.

Police said they were called around 5 a.m. Sunday about an unresponsive man who was seen with McCabe at a Flagstaff motel.

McCabe was questioned and allegedly told police detectives that he invited the victim to his room and strangled him.

Police said a motive isn’t immediately clear and the county medical examiner will determine the victim’s cause of death.