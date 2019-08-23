Police: Bus passenger grabs wheel, causes crash

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man aboard a charter bus grabbed the wheel and caused the vehicle to strike a semi-truck in northwestern Indiana.

The Indian Trails bus with 51 passengers went off Interstate 94, along with the truck, near Chesterton. A 36-year-old Chicago man, Pedro Garcia Rodriguez, was arrested and taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The incident occurred Thursday in Porter County, Indiana. Police say the bus was traveling to Chicago from Benton Harbor, Michigan, when Rodriguez moved to the front and "grabbed the wheel in an apparent attempt to gain control."

Three other passengers complained of pain, but Rodriguez was the only person taken to a hospital.