Police: Bridgeport woman tried to cash fake check

WESTPORT — A 19-year-old Bridgeport woman was charged with forgery after attempting to cash a fraudulent check for $920, police said.

On July 6, officers were dispatched to Webster Bank on a complaint of a woman attempting to cash what staff recognized as a fraudulent check.

Staff reportedly told police they had been alerted to recent fraudulent activity associated with this account by another bank branch and recognized the check presented as fake. In the process of attempting to negotiate the check, staff were identified the woman as Sadejia Cook.

According to police, one of the digits listed on the account number of the check did not match the number assigned to the correct customer’s account, thereby confirming the check was not authentic.

Cook was charged with first-degree forgery and fifth-degree criminal attempt at larceny.

Cook was released after posting $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 17.

