Police: Bridgeport woman paid for car with bad check

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport woman issued a bad check to Honda of Westport, police said.

On Feb. 21, Honda of Westport filed a complaint with the Westport Police Department, alleging Ashley Chestnut, 28, issued a $2,515 check on Jan. 12 as a down payment on a car that was later returned by the bank because it was drawn from a closed account, police said.

Attempts to contact Chestnut for payment were unsuccessful. Police submitted a warrant for Chestnut’s arrest and on March 19, officers responded to the Bridgeport Police Department where Chestnut was detained on the outstanding warrant.

Chestnut was transported to Westport police headquarters and charged with third-degree larceny and issuing a bad check.

She was released after posting $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on March 28.

