https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Police-Bridgeport-woman-failed-to-pay-or-plead-12826119.php
Police: Bridgeport woman failed to pay or plead
Published 4:04 pm, Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
WESTPORT — A Bridgeport woman with an active warrant out for her arrest was arrested, police say.
Around 3:30 a.m. an officer saw a vehicle operating erratically in the area of Maple Avenue South and conducted a motor vehicle stop, police say. The driver was identified as Albertine Davis, 24, and she was charged with failure to pay or plead, police say.
Davis was released after posting a $103 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on April 16.
View Comments