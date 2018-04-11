Police: Bridgeport woman failed to pay or plead

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport woman with an active warrant out for her arrest was arrested, police say.

Around 3:30 a.m. an officer saw a vehicle operating erratically in the area of Maple Avenue South and conducted a motor vehicle stop, police say. The driver was identified as Albertine Davis, 24, and she was charged with failure to pay or plead, police say.

Davis was released after posting a $103 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on April 16.