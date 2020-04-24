Police: Bridgeport woman charged with illegal use of credit card

WESTPORT — A 26-year-old Bridgeport woman was charged with larceny after allegedly using someone’s credit card without permission, police said.

On Jan. 31, a town resident reported she had been the victim of fraud and that more than $600 in charges were made to an Uber account belonging to the her, police said.

According to police, the victim’s credit card information had been provided to a woman later identified as Rebecca Robles, and used multiple times without permission.

According to police, the victim previously provided Robles with her card information with permission for one time use.

On April 22, Robles turned herself in at Westport Police headquarters. She was charged with third-degree identity theft, illegal use of a credit card and fifth-degree larceny. She was issued a written promise to appear in court and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 7.

