Police: Bridgeport man stole money, credit cards at Whole Foods

Bridgeport resident Robert Benoit was charged with fourth degree larceny and credit card theft in Westport on March 9.

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man stole from the Westport Whole Foods while helping his wife complete an Instacard order, police said.

On Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Whole Foods on report of a larceny. A man lad left a money clip that contained two credit cards and $1,600 in cash at one of the checkout registers and when he returned, the money and cards were gone, police said.

Surveillance video showed a man and woman, believed to be shopping couriers for the grocery delivery service Instacart, using the same checkout register as the victim. The male suspect picked up the clip and placed it in his pocket, the video reportedly showed.

Investigators submitted a warrant to Instancart, who then identified the order “picker” as Kimberly Clark, who was at Whole Foods on Nov. 3 along with her husband, Robert Benoit, 49, the male suspect.

Police submitted a warrant for Benoit’s arrest and on March 9, officers responded to Darien police where Benoit was detained on the outstanding warrant and transported to Westport police headquarters.

Once in Westport, Benoit was charged with fourth-degree larceny and credit card theft. He was released after posting $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on March 19.

