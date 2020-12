Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — Police have arrested a man they say stole 14 bikes, most considered high-end, over the spring and summer.

Jose Velazquez, 59, of Bridgeport, was arrested Dec. 21. He faces three counts each of first- and second-degree burglary, as well as a slew of larceny charges ranging from first to sixth degree. He is also charged with first-degree criminal mischief, police said.