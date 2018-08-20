Police: Bridgeport man failed to appear

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Bridgeport resident Elvis Paches was arrested in Westport on Aug. 17 on charges of second degree failure to appear. Bridgeport resident Elvis Paches was arrested in Westport on Aug. 17 on charges of second degree failure to appear. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Police: Bridgeport man failed to appear 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man was arrested in Westport on charges of second-degree failure to appear, police said.

On Aug. 17 around 10 a.m. an officer stopped Elvis Paches on the Sherwood Island Connector and, during the stop, learned Paches, 33, had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.

Paches was taken into custody and released after posting a $500 court-set bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Aug. 31.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1