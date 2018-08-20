https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Police-Bridgeport-man-failed-to-appear-13169557.php
Police: Bridgeport man failed to appear
WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man was arrested in Westport on charges of second-degree failure to appear, police said.
On Aug. 17 around 10 a.m. an officer stopped Elvis Paches on the Sherwood Island Connector and, during the stop, learned Paches, 33, had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.
Paches was taken into custody and released after posting a $500 court-set bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Aug. 31.
