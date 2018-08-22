Police: Bridgeport man drove stolen car through Westport

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man drove an overdue rental car through Westport, police said.

Around 10 a.m. on Aug. 19, an officer observed a car traveling westbound on Post Road East and discovered the car was stolen out of North Providence, R.I. The officer stopped the car and identified the driver as Adam Sipes, 34.

Officers learned the car was an overdue rental, which was scheduled for return on July 19, but as of Aug. 3, Siped has not returned the car nor made additional payments to extend the rental agreement. The rental company then reported the stolen vehicle to the North Providence Police Department, police said.

Sipes was transported to police headquarters, where he was charged with first-degree larceny and released after posting $2,500 bond. Sipes is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 27.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1