Police: Bridgeport man damaged crosswalk signal, fled scene

Thadius Bullock.

WESTPORT — A 43-year-old Bridgeport man is facing charges after allegedly striking a crosswalk signal at the intersection of Post Road East and Main Street, then leaving the scene.

On Dec. 26 at 12:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to Sylvan Road North on what was initially reported as a disabled vehicle causing a traffic hazard. Instead, a vehicle with heavy damage and a damaged crosswalk signal at the intersection of Post Road East and Main Street were found, police said.

When police contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, the person allegedly said Thadius Bullock was operating the vehicle at the time of the incident. Upon contacting Bullock, police said he admitted to operating the vehicle, but was unaware he had caused damage to any other property. Computer checks showed Bullock’s license was suspended, police said, and an arrest warrant was subsequently granted.

On Jan. 10, Bullock turned himself in on the outstanding warrant, and was charged with evading responsibility, operating under suspension and failure to drive in proper lane. He was given a written promise to appear and is scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Jan. 15.

